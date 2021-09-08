DTE MAH Polytechnic 2021: Application closed, Merit list on Sept 9

DTE Maharashtra Post SSC Admission 2021: DTE Maharashtra has closed receiving new application for Post SSC Diploma in Engineering and Technology and Pharmacy Courses, also known as Polytechnic Diploma, on September 07, 2021 after extending the last date of registration a number of times.
DTE Maharashtra said the Provisional Merit List of the students who have registered before the last date will be published on Thursday September 09, 2021.
Accordingly, DTE Maharashtra has asked all the institutes participating in the CAP round and counselling to be prepared beforehand.
"Institute should verify the courses, their intake and medium of instruction till 08-09-2021 up to 4.00 pm”, DTE Maharashtra said in a message posted on its official website.
"Schedule for filling of option form, allotment, self-verification and Institute Admission is declared. Provisional merit list will be declared on 09-09-2021”, it said.
Online Registration: June 30 to September 07, 2021 (Earlier July 30)
Display of the Provisional Merit list for Maharashtra State/All India/J & K Migrant candidates on website: September 09, 2021
Submission of grievance, if any, for all type of Candidates: September 10 to 12, 2021
Display of the Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India/ J & K Migrant candidates on website: September 13, 2021
Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: September 13, 2021
Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate’s Login by the Candidate: September 13 to 16, 2021.
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I. September 18, 2021
Accepting the offered seat by the Candidate through his/her login as per Allotment of CAP Round I. September 19 to 22, 2021
Admission process for Post SSC Polytechnic Diploma in Maharashtra was started on June 30, 2021. The DTE has released on its official website Information Brochure (Marathi and English) and detailed admission notification, along with CAP Round dates.
Last date of application and document verification for all DTE Post SSC Diploma Courses in Maharashtra was originally fixed as July 23, 2021. It was first extended till July 30, and then a number of times later and finally till September 7, 2021.
DTE Maharashtra has also released Provisional Seat Matrix CAP Round ADMISSIONS 2020-21, 2019-20 and 2018-19 along with round wise Cut-off list for previous years for reference of the students.
Post SSC Diploma admission in Maharashtra is conducted for First Year Engineering in Civil, Mechanical, Information Technology (IT), Computer Engineering group, Electronics and Telecommunications, Electrical Engineering group and other streams.
