DTE Polytechnic Admission 2021: Last date extended

DTE Maharashtra Post SSC Diploma Admission 2021: The last date of Online registration for the students seeking admission in Post SSC Diploma Courses in Engineering/Technology, Polytechnic Diploma, has been extended, DTE Maharashtra said in an official notification posted on its website poly21.dtemaharashtra.gov.in.
Last date of application and document verification for all DTE Post SSC Diploma Courses in Maharashtra was earlier fixed as July 23, 2021. It has however been extended till July 30, 2021, as per the latest news update.
Hence, the students who have so far not applied and filled the online registration form should do so immediately.
1. Click here to go to the official website: poly21.dtemaharashtra.gov.in.
2. Click on "New Registration".
3. Read the given instructions carefully and complete the Online Application Form.
4. Upload Qualification Details, Photos, Payment and other details.
5. Take the printout of the completed application form and submit at nearest FC.
Last date of online application and document verification is July 30, 2021 up to 05:00 pm. Facility of Online Registration & Documents verification, confirmation of Application Form for Admission to Seats other than CAP Seats shall also continue till July 30 2021 up to 5.00 PM at FC.
After extending the last date of application, DTE Maharashtra has also changed the date of release of Merit List as per the following.
Online Registration: June 30 to July 30, 2021 (Earlier July 23)
Display of the Provisional Merit list for Maharashtra State/All India/J & K Migrant candidates on website: August 02, 2021
Submission of grievance, if any, for all type of Candidates: August 03 to 05, 2021
Display of the Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India/ J & K Migrant candidates on website: August 07, 2021
CAP Round Date: To be announced later
Admission process for Post SSC Polytechnic Diploma in Maharashtra started on June 30, 2021. The DTE has released on its official website Information Brochure (Marathi and English) and detailed admission notification, though it is yet to confirm the CAP Round dates.
DTE Maharashtra has however released Provisional Seat Matrix CAP Round ADMISSIONS 2020-21, 2019-20 and 2018-19 along with round wise Cut-off list for previous years for reference of the students.
Post SSC Diploma admission in Maharashtra is conducted for First Year Engineering in Civil, Mechanical, Information Technology (IT), Computer Engineering group, Electronics and Telecommunications, Electrical Engineering group and other streams.
DTE has started admission process of Post HSC and Post SSC Diploma admission for 2021-22 even though the results of 10th and 12th have not been declared yet.
SSC 10th and HSC 12th exams were earlier cancelled and all students declared passed due to Coronavirus. The final results will be declared by the end of July 2021.
The DTE had earlier Class 10 SSC asked students to register online so as to keep them updated regarding admission process.
