Post SSC Diploma 2021 DTE Maharashtra: Student registration underway

DTE Maharashtra Post SSC Diploma Admission 2021-22: Online registration for the students seeking admission (2021-22) in Post SSC Diploma Courses in Engineering, Technology, Polytechnic Diploma is underway through DTE Maharashtra official website dtemaharashtra.gov.in.
Admission process for Post SSC Polytechnic Diploma in Maharashtra started on June 30, 2021. Last date of application and document verification for all DTE Post SSC Diploma Courses in Maharashtra is fixed as July 23, 2021.
1. Click here to go to the official website: poly21.dtemaharashtra.gov.in.
2. Click on "New Registration".
3. Read the given instructions carefully and complete the Online Application Form.
4.
Upload Qualification Details, Photos, Payment and other details.
5. Take the printout of the completed application form and submit at nearest FC.
1. Click here to go to the official website: poly21.dtemaharashtra.gov.in.
2. Click on "New Registration".
3. Read the given instructions carefully and complete the Online Application Form.
4.
Upload Qualification Details, Photos, Payment and other details.
5. Take the printout of the completed application form and submit at nearest FC.
"Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website by selecting appropriate mode of scrutiny of Application form (For Maharashtra State/All India/ J&K & Ladakh Migrant candidates) will be done from June 30 to July 23, 2021", DTE Notification 2021-22 said.
Last date of online application and document verification is July 23, 2021 up to 05:00 pm. Facility of Online Registration & Documents verification, confirmation of Application Form for Admission to Seats other than CAP Seats shall also continue till July 25 2021 up to 5.00 PM at FC.
Online Registration: June 30 to July 23, 2021
Display of the Provisional Merit list for Maharashtra State/All India/J & K Migrant candidates on website: July 26, 2021
Submission of grievance, if any, for all type of Candidates: July 27 to July 29, 2021
Display of the Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India/ J & K Migrant candidates on website: July 31, 2021
CAP Round Date: To be announced later
Online Registration: June 30 to July 23, 2021
Display of the Provisional Merit list for Maharashtra State/All India/J & K Migrant candidates on website: July 26, 2021
Submission of grievance, if any, for all type of Candidates: July 27 to July 29, 2021
Display of the Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India/ J & K Migrant candidates on website: July 31, 2021
CAP Round Date: To be announced later
The DTE has release on its official website Information Brochure (Marathi and English) and detailed admission notification, though it is yet to confirm the CAP Round dates.
DTE Maharashtra has however released Provisional Seat Matrix CAP Round ADMISSIONS 2020-21, 2019-20 and 2018-19 along with round wise Cut-off list for previous years for reference of the students.
Post SSC Diploma admission in Maharashtra is conducted for First Year Engineering in Civil, Mechanical, Information Technology (IT), Computer Engineering group, Electronics and Telecommunications, Electrical Engineering group and other streams.
DTE has started admission process of Post HSC and Post SSC Diploma admission for 2021-22 even though the results of 10th and 12th have not been declared yet.
SSC 10th and HSC 12th exams were earlier cancelled and all students declared passed due to Coronavirus. The final results will be declared by the end of July 2021.
The DTE had earlier Class 10 SSC asked students to register online so as to keep them updated regarding admission process.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.