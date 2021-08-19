KEAM 2021: Candidates asked to verify profile, make correction

KEAM Profile Verification 2021: Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Government Kerala has asked the candidates who had appeared for KEAM 2021 to verify, and make correction if any, in their profile.
The link for KEAM profile correction and verification will be open from August 19 to September 04, 2021, Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Government Kerala said in an official notification.
“Candidates who have submitted online application to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations for the admission to Kerala Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture, Medical, Medical allied courses (KEAM-2021) can verify their profile and rectify the defect, if any, from 19.08.2021 to 04.09.2021”, CEE Kerala said.
Candidates can view their profile page through the link ‘KEAM 2021-Candidate Portal’ provided in the website www.cee.kerala.gov.in by giving their Application Number and Password.
Candidates can also verify the allowed details of their claim such as personal details, nativity, reservation status and other benefits in the profile.
“Those candidates, who have any defects in their application can view their defects by clicking the menu item ‘Memo Details’ provided in the Profile page. Candidates can rectify their defects by uploading the relevant documents”, CEE Kerala said.
“Facility for rectifying the defects in the documents for Non-Resident Indians (NRI) quota seats will be made available later”, it said.
KEAM 2021 Entrance Examination for Engineering and Pharamcy was held on August 05, 2021 at different centres in Kerala and in Mumbai, New Delhi and Dubai.
The CEE Kerala released the Answer Key of KEAM 2021 on its official website cee.kerala.gov.in on August 6, 2021.
CEE Kerala has not confirmed the date and time to release the KEAM 2021 result. The result however will be declared after Kerala High Court orderd.
The Kerala High Court has restrained the publication of results of KEAM Entrance Exam following a petition by Salvia Hussain of Kollam, Sibi Wilson of Enath, and an organization of CBSE school managements.
