KCET Result 2021: When and How to Check

Karnataka CET 2021: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is set to release today i.e. Monday September 20, 2021 on its official website kea.kar.nic.in the result of the candidates who have appeared for Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET 2021) held in August.
1. Click here to go to official website: kea.kar.nic.in.
2. Click on "Karnataka UGCET 2021 Result".
3. Enter Reg Number.
4. Submit to check your KCET 2021 result, score and rank.
The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET 2021) result is declared at a press conference addressed by Education Minister. Later, it is hosted on the official website for the students to check and download.
KEA had conducted Karnataka CET on August 28 and 29. As many as 201,816 had enrolled for the entrance exam conducted for admission in engineering, medical, pharmacy, agriculture and other undergraduate courses run by colleges and institutions in Karnataka.
C.N. Ashwath Narayan, the Higher Education minister, had earlier said that the results of Karnataka CET-2021 state level entrance exams will be announced by September 20.
The KEA had released on September 1, 2021 the Provisional Answer Key of Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET also called as UGCET). The candidates were asked to raise objection till September 4, 2021.
The KEA will release the final answer key first and then the KCET 2021 reusult. Along with the result, KEA will also release the merit list, rank list, toppers list, cut off and counselling schedule based on which future admission process in various medical and engineering professional courses run by colleges in Karnataka will be conducted.
