All Indian students in Russia's Perm University safe: Embassy

Moscow: All Indian students at Russia's Perm State University, where at least eight people were killed and 24 others injured on Monday as a gunman went on a rampage, are safe, the Indian Embassy said.
"Shocked at horrific attack at Perm State University in Russia; our deep condolences for loss of life and best wishes for early recovery of those injured. Embassy is in touch with local authorities and the representatives of Indian students. All Indian students at Perm State Medical University are safe," the Embassy said.
A recent batch of students for the Perm State Medical University (2020-21) departed from New Delhi on August 29.
The university, one of the oldest in Russia, is located in Perm, around 1,300 km east of Moscow.
At least eight people were confirmed dead, with several others injured after a gunman opened fire in one of the buildings of Russia's Perm State University, authorities said, adding that the perpetrator is a student and has been apprehended.
"Eight people have died as a result, several more have been injured," the Russian Investigative Committee told TASS New Agency.
The Committee added that the suspect sustained injuries as he tried to resist being apprehended.
A criminal case has been launched against the suspect on the count of a murder of two or more people.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.