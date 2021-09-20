CBSE CTET registration 2021 starts, last date Oct 19

CTET 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started from today i.e. Monday September 20 thorugh the website ctet.nic.in online registration of the candidates who wish to appear for Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) to be held in Decmber 2021.
1. Click here to go to official website: ctet.nic.in.
2. Click on the link "Apply for CTET 2021" on the bottom of the Home page.
3. Click on the link "New Registration".
4. Download information brochure and carefully read Instructions and Procedure for submission of Online Application Form of CTET 2021.
5. Click on box stating that you have downloaded the information brochure and then "Click here to proceed" button.
6. Fill up the application form and upload the required images.
7. Pay the Examination Fees.
8. Print Confirmation Page.
Candidates should note that the last date for application is October 19, 2021 and the last date for payment of the fees is October 20, 2021.
The CTET 2021 will be conducted from December 16, 2021 to January 13, 2022 in twenty languages and in 92 cities all over the country, the CBSE said in the CTET notification.
Registration start date: September 20, 2021
Last date of application: October 19, 2021
Last date to pay application fees: October 20, 2021
Correction windows to open on: October 22 to 28, 2021
"CTET Admit Card" download date: December first week
Date of exam: December 16, 2021 to January 13, 2022
"CTET 2021 result date": By February 15, 2022.
CTET 2021 will be held in two shifts - 09:30 am to 12:00 pm and 02:30 pm to 05:00 pm. Candidates should read carefully CTET Information brochure for fees, CTET syllabus, eligibility criteria, paper pattern and other exam details.
