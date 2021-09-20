Is Adani acquiring NDTV? Reports send media group's stock soaring

[Image source: ndtv.com]
New Delhi: New Delhi Television Ltd, popularly known as NDTV, is again making headlines for another round of takeover reports.
As per the latest report coming from business circles, Adani Group is looking at Delhi based media companies for its foray and NDTV may be a potential candidate. However, the interest could not be verified by IANS.
On its part, Adani Group is already progressing on its media interests with the appointment of veteran journalist Sanjay Pugalia as the CEO and editor-in-chief.
Following the reports that NDTV could soon become part of Adani Group, NDTVs shares are flying on the bourses. The company shares on BSE Monday flew in the morning hours of trade to hit the 10 per cent circuit levels. On BSE the stick traded at Rs 79.65, up 9.94 per cent as of 1.07 p.m.
Though NDTV's financials had been moving up and down, it's stock has performed exceedingly well rising well over 100 per cent in last one year. The company has also been subject of tax investigations.
NDTV takeover was earlier in the news back in 2017 when reports that Ajay Singh, co-founder and owner of SpiceJet, was set to take control of NDTV had hit headlines. The reports were later refuted by the leading media group in India.
Adani and Ajay Singh both are considered close to the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). On the other hand NDTV, founded by left leaning Prannoy Roy and others, is considered anti-establishment.
