Microsoft Surface Pro 8 to come with 120Hz display, Thunderbolt support

San Francisco: Microsoft is planning to launch new versions of its Surface Pro 8 as well as Surface Laptop 4 soon and now a new report has claimed that the Surface Pro 8 will pack an 11th gen Intel processor, a 13-inch display with a refresh rate of 120Hz as well as Thunderbolt support.
The Surface Pro 8 would ship without USB-A ports, in favor of USB-C and Thunderbolt, reports The Verge.
Microsoft is holding a Surface hardware event on September 22. The upcoming event could be one of Microsoft's most packed presentations to date, with a Surface Duo 2 also on deck alongside possible Surface Book, Surface Go and Surface Pro X upgrades.
Next-generation Surface Go would be coming in two models - one with an Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y processor paired with 4GB of RAM and an Intel Core i3-10100Y model with 8GB of RAM.
In Geekbench results, the Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y performs 62 per cent higher than Go 2's Pentium Gold 4425Y, while there's a 48 per cent improvement in multi-core performance.
Meanwhile, the Intel Core i3-10100Y version shows a 4 per cent increase in single-core performance and 11 per cent improvement in multi-core tests.
As per the report, the Surface Go 3 would feature a 10.5-inch display with FHD resolution.
Meanwhile, the Surface Duo 2 will be powered by Snapdragon 888 SoC and it will pack 8GB of RAM.
