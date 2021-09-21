DTE Maharashtra Direct 2nd yr Diploma 2021 Final Merit List Today

DTE Maharashtra Direct 2nd Year Post SSC Diploma (DSD) Admission 2021: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell is set to publish on its official website dsd21.dtemaharashtra.org the Final Merit List of students seeking admission in Direct Second Post SSC Diploma in Engineering /Technology (Polytechnic) today i.e. Tuesday September 21, 2021.
1. Click here to go to the official website: dsd21.dtemaharashtra.go.in.
2. Click on the link marked with "Check Final Merit Status" under the Online System section of the home page..
3. Enter your Application ID starting with DSD21 and Date of Birth.
4. lick on Submit button to check your name and position.
Candidates should note that the DTE Maharashtra has not specified any time to release the 2021 Direct Second Year Post SSC (Polytechnic) Diploma in Engineering / Technology Final Merit List 2021. However, it will release the Direct 2nd year Polytechnic Final Merit List by today evening.
The CET Cell had published the Provisional Merit List of students seeking admission in Direct Second Post SSC Diploma in Engineering /Technology (Polytechnic) on September 17, 2021. Students were asked to submit grievances, if any from September 18 to 20, 2021.
Display of DSD21 Provisional Merit list for Maharashtra State/All India/J & K Migrant candidates on website: September 17, 2021
Submission of grievance, if any, for all type of Candidates: September 18 to 20, 2021
Display of Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India/ J & K Migrant candidates on website: September 21, 2021
Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: September 22, 2021
Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round I through candidate's Login by the Candidate: September 22 to 24, 2021
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I: September 26, 2021.
CAP roound 1 seat confirmation: September 27 to 29, 2021.
CAP Round 2 start date with Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-II: October 1, 2021
Direct Second Year Post SSC Diploma admission are conducted in Civil, Mechanical, Information Technology (IT), Computer Engineering group, Electronics and Telecommunications, Electrical Engineering group and other streams.
DTE Maharashtrda DSD admission normally starts in June. This year however it has been delayed due to Coronavirus pandemic.
