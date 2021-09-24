DTE Maharashtra Post HSC Diploma 2021: Round 1 Allotment Today

DTE Maharashtra Post HSC Diploma Admission 2021: DTE Maharashtra is set to publish on its official website posthscdiploma2021.dtemaharashtra.gov.in today i.e. Friday September 24, 2021 CAP Round 1 Allotment result of the students who have registered for Admission to First Year Post HSC Diploma D.Pharm (Pharmacy) D.HMCT (Hotel Management) and D.SCT (Surface Coating) courses for the year 2020-21.
1. Click here to go to the official website: posthscdiploma2021.dtemaharashtra.gov.in.
2. Click on Registered Candidate Login and Enter your Application ID starting with DEN21 and Date of Birth to login.
3. Click on the appropriate link to check Post HSC Diploma CAP Round 1 Allotment and name of the college allotted to you.
Candidates should note that DTE Maharashtra has not mentioned any confirmed time for the release of D Pharm and other courses CAP Round 1 result. However since, the result will be published any time by today evening.
Candidates should also note that the seat will be allotted to students based on the options and preferences made by the students and subject to seat availability and merit.
Candidates should note that DTE Maharashtra earlier published Seat Matrix and Vacancies for CAP Round 1 of admission in Post HSC Diploma D.Pharm, D.HMCT, D.SCT in Pharmacy, Surface Coating, Hotel Management & Catering Technology. Hence students should carefully study the vacant seats before filling college options.
Following the release of the seat matrix, DTE Maharashtra had asked students to fill Option Form for CAP round 1 from September 20 to 22, 2021.
Directorate of Technical Education (DTE Maharashtra) released Final Merit List of the students who have registered for Admission to First Year Post HSC Diploma Technical Courses in Pahramcy D.Pharm, D.HMCT, D.SCT courses for the year 2021-22 on September 19, 2021.
Display of Provisional Category wise seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: September 20, 2021.
Online Submission and Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate's login by the candidate: Septmeber 20 to 22, 2021.
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I: September 24, 2021.
Accepting the offered seat by the Candidate through his/her login as per Allotment of CAP Round I: September 25 to 27, 2021.
Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-II: September 29, 2021
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-II: October 4, 2021
DTE Maharashtra Post HSC Diploma admission is conducted for First Year Engineering in Diploma Courses in Pharmacy, (D Pharm), Surface Coating (SCT), and Hotel Management & Catering Technology (HMCT).
