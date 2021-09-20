DTE Maharashtra Post HSC Diploma 2021: CAP Round 1 Option Form filling starts

DTE Maharashtra Post HSC Diploma CAP Round 1: Directorate of Technical Education (DTE Maharashtra) has started through its official website posthscdiploma2021.dtemaharashtra.gov.in from today i.e. Monday September 20, 2021 CAP Round 1 Option Form filling and confirmation for admission in First Year Post HSC Diploma Technical Courses in Pahramcy D.Pharm, D.HMCT, D.SCT courses for the year 2021-22.
1. Click here to go to Admission Page: posthscdiploma2021.dtemaharashtra.gov.in.
2. Log-in using ID and password.
3. Click on the relevant link to open the CAP Round 1 option form.
4. Fill the college option form, check properly and confirm your selection.
Candidates should note that DTE Maharashtra earlier published Seat Matrix and Vacancies for CAP Round 1 of admission in Post HSC Diploma D.Pharm, D.HMCT, D.SCT in Pharmacy, Surface Coating, Hotel Management & Catering Technology. Hence students should carefully study the vacant seats before filling college options.
Candidates should note that as per the DTE Maharashtra Schedule, Option Form for CAP round 1 should be filled from September 20 to 22, 2021.
The next step after option form filling and confirmation is seat allotment and allocation which will be published on September 24, 2021. The seat will be allotted to students based on the options and preferences made by the students and subject to seat availability and merit.
Directorate of Technical Education (DTE Maharashtra) released Final Merit List of the students who have registered for Admission to First Year Post HSC Diploma Technical Courses in Pahramcy D.Pharm, D.HMCT, D.SCT courses for the year 2021-22 on September 19, 2021.
Display of the final merit lists of Maharashtra State/All India/ J& K and Ladakh Migrant candidates on website: September 19, 2021.
Display of Provisional Category wise seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: September 20, 2021.
Online Submission and Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate's login by the candidate: Septmeber 20 to 22, 2021.
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I: September 24, 2021.
Accepting the offered seat by the Candidate through his/her login as per Allotment of CAP Round I: September 25 to 27, 2021.
Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-II: September 29, 2021
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-II: October 4, 2021
DTE Maharashtra Post HSC Diploma admission is conducted for First Year Engineering in Diploma Courses in Pharmacy, (D Pharm), Surface Coating (SCT), and Hotel Management & Catering Technology (HMCT).
