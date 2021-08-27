IIT-K Releases JEE Advanced 2021 Important Dates

JEE Advanced 2021: IIT Khargapur (IIT-K) Thursday released “JEE Advanced 2021 Important” for the students willing to appear for the important exam.
IIT-Kharagpur is the examination conducting body for this year’s JEE Advanced – a qualifying test for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and NITs. It released the important dates on JEE Advanced official website jeeadv.ac.in.
The registration for JEE Advanced normally begins after JEE Main result is declared.
The IIT-K however said it will begin online registration for JEE Advanced on September 11, 2021 which will continue till September 16, 2021.
Last date for fee payment of registered candidates is September 17, 2021 whereas choosing of scribe date is fixed as October 2, 2021.
JEE Advanced 2021 admit card will be released on September 25. It will be available for download till October 3 – the date of the exam to be held in Online Mode.
“Copy of candidate responses to be available on the JEE (Advanced) 2021 website on October 5 and JEE Advanced Answer Key (Provisional) will be published on October 10, 2021”, IIT-K said.
“The final answer key and “JEE Advanced 2021 result” will be declared on October 15”, it said.
Along with JEE Advanced 2021 schedule, IIT-K has also released dates of Architecture Aptitude Test – AAT 2021.
“Architecture Aptitude Test will be held on October 18, 2021 for which online registration will start on October 15, 2021”, it said.
“The last date of application for AAT 2021 is October 16, 2021 till 17:00 IST”, it added.
“AAT 2021 result will be declared on October 22, 2021 and seat allocation (allotment) process will start on October 16, 2021”, the IIT-K said.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.