DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic Admission 2021: CAP Round 2 starts

DTE Maharashtra Post SSC Diploma Admission 2021: Students wishing to take admission in Post SSC Diploma in colleges across Maharashtra for the academic year 2021-22 should note that DTE Maharashtra has started CAP Round 2 and hence they should complete option form filling as early as possible.
Post SSC Diploma admission 2021 CAP Round 2 started with DTE Maharashtra publishing the Vacant Seats on September 24 and asking students to submit Option Form before September 28, 2021.
Candidates whose names figured in the Final Merit List are allowed to fill Option Form for CAP round 2.
DTE Maharashtra had released CAP Round 1 Allotment result on September 18, 2021. Candidates who have already confirmed their admission in CAP Round 1 will not be allowed to participate in CAP Round 2 and consequent rounds.
Option form filling will be followed by the release of CAP Round 2 allotment result. As per the Post SSC Diploma 2021 admission schedule, CAP Round 2 allotment result will be published on September 30, 2021.
Post SSC Diploma admission in Maharashtra is conducted for First Year Engineering in Civil, Mechanical, Information Technology (IT), Computer Engineering group, Electronics and Telecommunications, Electrical Engineering group and other streams.
DTE Maharashtra had released on its official website poly21.dtemaharashtra.gov.in Final Merit List of the students on September 12, 2021 - a day ahead of the original schedule. The Provisional Merit List of the students seeking admission in Post SSC Polytechnic Diploma was released on September 9, 2021.
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round I: September 18, 2021.
CAP Round 2 will begin with display display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round II on September 24, 2021.
CAP Round 2 allotment result: September 30, 2021.
Accepting the offered seat by the Candidate through his/her login as per Allotment of CAP Round II: October 01 to 05, 2021.
