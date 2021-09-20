Karnataka CET Result 2021 Live Updates: Karnataka CET result will be declared today by 04:00 pm, KEA sources said.
Once declared, the result will be available for students to check on:
kea.kar.nic.in
09:15 am Karnataka Education Department will announce the results of the Common Entrance Test (KCET), also called UGCET, today i.e. Monday September 20, 2021.
According to C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Higher Education, Karnataka UGCET result will be declared today evening.
1. Click here to go to official website: kea.kar.nic.in.
2. Click on "Karnataka UGCET 2021 Result".
3. Enter Reg Number.
4. Submit to check your KCET 2021 result, score and rank.
The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET 2021) result is declared at a press conference addressed by Education Minister. Later, it is hosted on the official website for the students to check and download.
• Karnataka CET exams were held on August 28, 29 and 30 amid Covid-19 fears in Karnataka.
• As many as 2,01,834 students have registered for CET exams. 1,62,439 (80.48 per cent) attended Biology, 1,89,522 (90.90 per cent), Physics 1,93,588 (95.91 per cent) and 1,93,522 (95.98 per cent) attended Chemistry examinations.
• The CET exams were held in 530 centres across the state following Covid-19 guidelines. Twelve students who tested positive for Covid also gave their exams in the stipulated rooms.
• A total of 1,94,419 students had registered for 2020 CET exams. However, II PUC examinations have been cancelled in the wake of Covid in Karnataka this year and all students have been given passing marks. Against this backdrop, more students took CET exams this year.
• The government has also decided to consider the marks scored in CET for admission to professional courses. It was announced earlier that II PUC marks won't be considered for entrance to professional courses.
The KEA had released on September 1, 2021 the Provisional Answer Key of Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET also called as UGCET). The candidates were asked to raise objection till September 4, 2021.
The KEA will release the final answer key first and then the KCET 2021 reusult.
Along with the CET result, KEA will also release the merit list, rank list, toppers list, cut off and counselling schedule based on which future admission process in various medical and engineering professional courses run by colleges in Karnataka will be conducted.
