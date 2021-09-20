KCET 2021 result out, Meghan HK tops all 04 streams

KCET 2021 Toppers: Meghan HK of Pramati Hill View Academy Mysuru has emerged as the state topper of all four streams of Karnataka Common Entrance Test (UGCET 2021) result of which was announced by Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) Monday.
Meghan HK outperformed about 02 lakh students from different districts of Karnataka, and also from outside, who appeared for KCET 2021 held in August 2021, as per the toppers marks, score and rank released today.
Meghan HK emerged as KCET 2021 Topper in Engineering, Pharmacy, Agriculture and Veterinary Sciences all four streams, according to KCET 2021 Merit List released today.
Besides Meghan who topped all 04 streams of KCET 2021, Premankur Chakraborthy of NPS Yelehanka Bengaluru came 2nd and B S Anirudh of Oxford Independent PU College Bengaluru came 3rd in Engineering and Pharmacy.
In Agriculture, 2nd rank is secured by Reetham B of Expert PU College Mangalore whereas the 3rd rank went to Aditya Prabhash of Sri Chaitanya Techno School KR Puram Bangalore.
In Veterinary Sciences, Varun Aditya of Sri Chaitanya Techno School Bengaluru has passed with second rank and Reetham B secured the 3rd rank.
KCET 2021 result was declared by Education Minister today at 04:00 pm.
Total number of students who qualified the exam are:
• Engineering— 1,83,231
• Agriculture— 1,52,518
• Livestock Farming- 1,55,760
• Yoga and Naturopathy- 1,55,910
• Pharmacy - 1,86,638
Along with the CET result, KEA has also released on its official websites kea.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in the merit list, rank list, toppers list, cut off and counselling schedule based on which future admission process in various medical and engineering professional courses run by colleges in Karnataka will be conducted.
The UG CET exams were held on August 28, 29 and 30, 2021 amid Covid-19 fears in Karnataka.
As many as 2,01,834 students had registered for CET exams. 1,62,439 (80.48 per cent) attended Biology, 1,89,522 (90.90 per cent), Physics 1,93,588 (95.91 per cent) and 1,93,522 (95.98 per cent) attended Chemistry examinations.
