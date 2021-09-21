KCET 2021 Document Verification from Sept 30

KCET 2021 Counselling: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will start from Thursday September 30, 2021 document verification of candidates who have cracked KCET 2021 and figured in the merit list.
“Document verification process will begin on September 30 at the facilitation centres set up in all the district headquarters”, Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan said on Monday.
“Candidates need to keep their original documents ready. Details of the original documents required for processing of verification are hosted on the KEA website. Documents shall be verified through online verification software in facilitation centres”, the minister said.
Prior to start of the document verification process, the KEA will published a detailed schedule and date of counselling. The document verification will be held based on the merit and rank of the candidates in KCET 2021 merit list.
For admission to medical and dental courses and ISM and homoeopathy (except naturopathy & yoga) courses, NEET 2021 rank will be considered and for architecture course, the NATA scores will be taken into account.
“After the publication of the NEET and NATA results, further updates will be published on the KEA website”, it said.
“In the event of an applicant's rank not being shown in the ranking list, the candidate can search his/her name in the list. CBSE candidates may forward the mark sheet to KEA through e-mail for which spot rank will be given”, the KEA said.
The results of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test-2021 (KCET-2021), the gateway for entry into professional courses in the state, were announced on Monday. H.K. Meghan of Prithvi Hill View Academy in Mysuru has created a record by bagging the top rank in all four streams including engineering.
There are no cut-off marks set as announced earlier for seeking entry to engineering courses, he clarified. Out of 1,93,447 candidates who appeared for the examination, 1,83,231 have become eligible for seeking admission in engineering and technology courses based on merit.
In other streams, 1,52,518 candidates are eligible for agriculture, 1,52,760 for veterinary courses, 1,55,910 for naturopathy and yoga, and 1,86,638 for B. Pharma and Pharm-D courses.
"All the 12 Covid-19 positive students, who were facilitated to write exams in separate centres, have secured ranks", Education Minister Aswath Narayan said.
The minister said results of around 7,000 students have been withheld, the major reason being the non-submission of marks cards by over 6,000 students", the minister said.
Meanwhile, the link for updation of the QE Marks (CBSE/ICSE/repeaters ) for UGCET 2021 will be enabled by 11.00 am today i.e. September 21 2021 on KEA website (www.kea.kar.nic.in).
"Students who have not been assigned rank for want of QE marks, can update thier QE marks in the link provided in KEA website, after which the rank will be generated", KEA said.
For KCET-2021 held from August 28-30, at 530 examination centres across the state, 2,01,834 candidates had applied, out of them 1,93,447 candidates had appeared.
Out of the top 10 ranks in the engineering stream, except the 1st rank holder, all are from Bengaluru. The number of students who have scored more than 55 out of 60 in physics is 27, in chemistry 217, mathematics 199, and biology 5,235. Grace marks of 3 each for physics and mathematics has been given, Ashwath Narayan said.
"Out of a total of around 1.09 lakh seats available for engineering, around 54,000 seats are available for the government quota. Last year 34,000 seats were filled from the government quota" the minister said.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.