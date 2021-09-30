DTE Maharashtra Post HSC Diploma 2021: CAP Round 1 dates extended

DTE Maharashtra Post HSC Diploma 2021: DTE Maharashtra Wednesday revised the schedule of Post SSC Diploma admission 2021 CAP Round 1. Consequently the last date of seat acceptance and confirmation that was due on September 29 has been extended.
DTE Maharashtra extended the last date of seat confirmation and Post HSC Diploma CAP Round 1 schedule due to rains in various parts of the state.
“Due to heavy rains in some parts of Maharashtra, the last date for self seat acceptance and Institute reporting for CAP Round -I for Post HSC Diploma is extended up to 01-10-2021", DTE Maharashtra said.
"Revised schedule for admission will be displayed soon", it added.
As per the earlier schedule, the last date of seat confirmation was September 27 and the DTE Maharashtra was scheduled to publish vacancy seats for CAP Round 2 on September 29. The dates have now been changed.
Also, Post HSC Diploma CAP Round 2 allotment result was scheduled to be released on October 04, 2021. This is also most likely to be changed, as per the latest admission update.
DTE Maharashtra said it will release soon the new date for releasing vacancies for CAP Round 2. This will be followed by few days that will be given to students to fill Option Form for CAP Round 2. The allotment result of CAP Round 2 will be then published on the official website.
DTE Maharashtra had published on its official website posthscdiploma2021.dtemaharashtra.gov.in on September 24, 2021 CAP Round 1 Allotment result of the students who have registered for Admission to First Year Post HSC Diploma D.Pharm (Pharmacy) D.HMCT (Hotel Management) and D.SCT (Surface Coating) courses for the year 2020-21.
Prior to that, Directorate of Technical Education (DTE Maharashtra) released Final Merit List of the students who have registered for Admission to First Year Post HSC Diploma Technical Courses in Pahramcy D.Pharm, D.HMCT, D.SCT courses for the year 2021-22.
Following the release of CAP Round 1 result, candidates were asked to confirm seats in the allotted college from September 25 to 27, 2021. Option form entry for Post HSC Diploma CAP Round 2 was supposed to start on October 1 and CAP Round 2 allotment result was scheduled to be declared on October 4, 2021.
As per the latest updates all these dates have been changed. DTE Maharashtra said it will release soon the revised schedule.
