Madhya Pradesh 10th, 12th Result 2022 - Board Issues Imp Update

MP 10th, 12th Result 2022 Date: In an important update regarding 10th and 12th board exam results in Madhya Pradesh, the state board said it has extended the last date to submit the internal and practical marks.
The last date to submit internal and practical marks of classes 10th and 12th was earlier fixed as March 30, 2022.
“It has now been extended till April 10, 2022”, Madhya Pradesh board said in a message posted on Twitter.
Accordingly, the students who had appeared for the Class 10 and 12 exams in 2022 should note that their result will also be delayed by few weeks.
Madhya Pradesh board MPBSE had conducted Class 10 HSC exams this year from February 18 to March 10, 2022. Class 12th HSSC exam on the other hand was held from February 17 to March 12, 2022.
Around 18 lakh students from different districts of Madhya Pradesh had appeared for the two board exams.
MPBSE has not officially announced the confirmed date and time of declaring 2022 board exam results.
Multiple media reports citing unnamed board sources however said the vyapam result will be declared by the end of April 2022. Once released, the result will be available for download on official website mpresults.nic.in.
MPBSE had declared the 10th result on July 14 and 12th result on July 29 in the year 2021. As the board was not able to conduct the board exams last year, assessment of the students was done internally and all students were declared passed.
