Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission Schedule 2022-23 (Revised) Published

KV Admission Schedule 2022 (Revised): The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) Wednesday published on its official website kvsangathan.nic.in revised admission schedule for KV admission in Class 1 and above for the academic year 2022-2023.
The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) had two days ago published revised admission guidelines, making a number of changes including scrapping of MP quota and introducing new quota for Covid affected families.
This followed after the Sangathan put on hold the selection list of candidates who have registered for admission in Class 1 and above.
As per the original schedule, KV Class 1 list was supposed to be published on April 18 and Class 2 and above list on April 21. KVS has now changed all these dates and has published new date and time to release selection list, also known as lottery result.
As per the revised admission schedule, Class 1 First List 2022 will be published on April 29, 2nd list on May 05 and 3rd list on May 10.
"Second and third lists will be published if seats remain vacant", KVS said in its latest admission notification.
"Last date of admission for all classes except class XI is June 30, 2022", KVS said.
Online registration and application process for admission in Kendriya Vidyalaya Class I for the academic year 2022-23 was started through official website kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in from today February 28, 2022. The last date to apply was originally fixed as March 21, 2022, it was however extended till April 11, 2022.
On the other hand, KVS started from April 8, 2022 online registration for Class 2 onwards. Last date for Class II was April 16.
There are about 1200 Kendriya Vidyalayas spread all across India. The primary aim of Kendriya Vidyalayas is to cater to the educational needs of the children of transferable Central Government employees including Defence and Para-Military personnel by providing a common programme of education.
