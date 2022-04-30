Eid 2022 Moon Sighting in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, other Arab states today

Eid al Fitr 2022 Moon Sighting Live Updates: The Royal Court of Saudi Arabia, Ministry of Justice UAE, and religious authorities in Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan and other Arab states in separate appeals issued Friday called upon the local residents to sight the crescent, new moon, of Shawwal today on Saturday April 30, 2022 corresponding to 29th of Ramadan 1443H.
"In case the new moon is spotted Saturday local residents should report to the nearest court so that a decision to confirm the first day of Eid al Fitr 2022 is taken", they said.
The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia called on whoever sights the crescent with naked eyes or through binoculars to report to a nearest court and register his testimony, or report to an authority of a region's centre in his area, according to Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
Several Astronomers have said that there are less chances of the crescent of being seen on Saturday evening and the month of Ramadan 1443 is likely to complete 30 days.
The UAE had on Friday announced the formation of a moon-sighting committee to spot the crescent.
"The committee will meet after Maghreb prayers on Saturday, April 30, 2022 corresponding to 29th of Ramadan 1443H at Abu Dhabi Judicial Department to spot the crescent", the government sources said.
Special arrangements have been made and general appeals have also been issued by the authorities in Qatar and other Gulf states including Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Muscat, Yemen, Sudan, Egypt, Tunisia, Iraq, Syria and Palestine to sight the Eid moon today on Saturday April 30, 2022 corresponding to 29th Ramadan 1443H of the Islamic Calendar.
"Eid will be celebrated on Sunday May 01, 2022 if the new moon is spotted today. If the moon is not sighted (today), then Sunday will mark a regular fasting day and Eid will be celebrated on Monday May 02, 2022", Saudi Royal Court said.
The Australian National Imams Council and Majils Ugama Islam Singapore have announced that Muslims in the two countries will celebrate Eid al Fitr on Monday May 02, 2022.
"Sunday May 01, 2022 will be the last day of the holy month of Ramadan 1443H, and Monday May 02, 2022 will be the first day of Shawwal 1443H, as well as Eid Al Fitr", the Australian National Imams Council said in a statement.
The Fiqh Council of North America recognizes astronomical calculation as an acceptable Shar’i method for determining the beginning of Lunar months including the months of Ramadan and Shawwal.
"The Astronomical New Moon is on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 20:28 Universal Time. On that day there is no place on earth where at sunset the elongation is 8 degrees and moon is 5 degrees above the sun. Therefore Shawwal 1443 cannot start the next day. Hence the first day of Shawwal is on Monday, May 02, 2022, insha’Allah. Eid-ul-Fitr will be on Monday May 02, 2022", the council said.
"This year, Eid ul Fitr 2022 is expected to be celebrated on Monday, May 02, 2022. However, the exact date is subject to the sighting of the moon of Shawwal 1443AH, 10th month of Islamic Calendar", Association of Muslims in Canada said.
According to the French Council of the Muslim Faith (CFCM) and the UK’s Islamic Relief, Eid Al-Fitr is likely to fall on Monday, May 02 in France and the UK. Wifaqul Ulama, London has accordingly asked Muslims in Britain to sight the new moon on Sunday 29th of Ramadan 1443 AHc orresponding to May 01, 2022.
The Federation of Islamic Associations of New Zealand on the other hand will sight the Eid moon on Monday May 02, 2022. Unlike other parts of the world, Muslims in New Zealand started fasting for the month of Ramadan from April 04, 2022.
On the other hand Muslims in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka will sight the Eid moon on Sunday Ramadan 29, 1443AH in these countries. Astronomers here have said that there is little chance of moon sighting Sunday. Hence there is a high chance that Monday will be the 30th Ramadan and Eid 2022 in these countries will be celebrated on Tuesday May 03, 2022.
The final decision will be taken by Hilal Committees, moon sighting committees, on Sunday.
Eid al Fitr marks the end of Ramadan - the month of fasting. In this month, Muslims across the world refrain from eating and drinking from dawn to dusk. Special prayers, including Traweeh prayers, are offered all across the Muslim world. A huge amount of money and food are also donated in the Holy month of Ramadan to help the poor and needy.
