Madhya Pradesh Haj Qurrah 2022 Result - Direct Link to Check

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh State Haj Committee on Saturday April 30, 2022 is completing the process of selecting the final list of Hajj pilgrims from the state through computerised Haj Qurrah - or draw of lots held in Bhopal.
According to the state Haj Committee, the Haj 2022 Qurrah or draw of lots is held today at 10:30 am at Bhopal Hajj House.
India has been allotted a quota of 79,237 this year when 1 million Muslims from all across the world will perform Hajj. India's Haj quota till 2019 was 2,25,000 when more than 2.5 million pilgrims performed Hajj before the outbreak of the Pandemic in 2019.
The quota has been slashed because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Accordingly, the quota distributed to various states has also been reduced.
According to the State Haj Committee Madhya Pradesh, it has received 3,401 applications. But the Hajj quota allotted to it is only 1,780. Of them, 16 seats will be allotted to reserved seats for females and others without draw.
"Qurrah or draw of lots today will be held for 1,764 seats", Madhya Pradesh state Haj Committee said.
Follow the steps given below to check if your name is in the Selected or Waiting List released by the Madhya Pradesh State Haj Committee.
1. Go to Haj Committee of India website by clicking here: hajcommittee.gov.in.
2. Brwose to the bottom of home page and look for the area similar to the one shown below.
1. Go to Haj Committee of India website by clicking here: hajcommittee.gov.in.
2. Brwose to the bottom of home page and look for the area similar to the one shown below.
3. Enter your Cover No in the box. Your Cover No should start with your state code.
4. Click on the Down Arraow from 'Select State' menu and select your state.
5. Enter Passport No in the box.
6. Click on "Load" button.
7. Your application status shoul appear on the computer or mobile phone screen.
3. Enter your Cover No in the box. Your Cover No should start with your state code.
4. Click on the Down Arraow from 'Select State' menu and select your state.
5. Enter Passport No in the box.
6. Click on "Load" button.
7. Your application status shoul appear on the computer or mobile phone screen.
Pilgrims should note that the selection of pilgrims is provisional. It will be confirmed only after the pilgrims pay Haj Advance amount and First Haj Balance amount before the due date.
After the Draw by the Madhya Pradesh Haj Committee today the list of pilgrims going to Haj from Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Indore and other state districts and cities are now final. Those who had applied for this year's haj can check their status using cover number and flight schedule as explained above.
The final Haj flight schedule from each embarkation point will be released later. However, as per Haj Action Plan 2022, First outbound flight for Haj 2022 will be on June 15, 2022, last outbound Haj 2022 flight will be on July 15, 2022 and First inbound Haj flight from Saudi Arabia to India will be on July 18, 2022.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.