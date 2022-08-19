KCET 2022 Document Verification start date, schedule published

KCET 2022 Document Verification Schedule: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released on its official website kea.kar.nic.in document verification schedule of the students whose names have appeared in the KCET 2022 Merit List and Rank, and those who are eligible for Karnataka UGCET counselling.
According to the schedule released today, KCET Document Verification will be held rank-wise.
The process will start on Monday August 22, 2022 with forenoon session to be held from 09:30 am to 11:00 am for the candidates having rank from 1 to 1800. Candidates with these ranks should report at 08:45 am.
KCET 2022 document verification will end on Septmeber 09, 2022 when the candidates having ranks 150001 and above will verify their documents.
The candidates who have claimed eligibility clause "a" and "b" should verify their study certificates from the concerned BEO. The instructions and guidelines for verification study certificates are detailed below:
• The candidates have to get their study certificates verified from the concerned BEO office attached to their school/college on the specified dates based on their engineering rank by producing all the following original documents.
• CET-2022 Admission Ticket, Final print out of the application form, 10th marks card, 1st and 2nd PU marks statement / 11th and 12th" marks statement, and the study certificates singed and issued by the concerned school/college principal.
• Those who have claimed Kannada medium and studied in Kannada Medium from 1st to 10th" standard, and those who have claimed Rural study and studied in rural areas from 1st to 10th" standard should produce the Kannada Medium study certificate / rural study certificate before concerned BEO for verification.
• The concerned BEO will verify the study certificate, Kannada Medium study certificate, Rural study certificate and update the data through online
The KEA had conducted KCET 2022 was from June 16 to 18, 2022. The Kannada language test on the other hand was held on June 18, 2022.
The KEA declared the KCET 2022 result and Final Answer Key on July 30, 2022.
Following the release of the result, candidates are now waiting for the counselling to start with document verification. The KEA had earlier scheduled to start the document verification from August 05. It however postponed it without citing any reason.
The KEA however asked candidates to verify caste and income certificates by entering RD number.
While releasing the Document Verification Schedule Friday, the KEA again asked student to verify their caste and income certificate by entering correct RD number.
In Benglauru, the address for verification is Karnataka Examination Authority, 18th Cross, Malleshwaram, Bangalore.
Students living in cities other than Bengaluru, can verify their documents at respectibe BEO offices.
