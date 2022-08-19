NEET Answer Key 2022: Anxiety, stress as NTA keeps waiting over 18L students

NEET UG Answer Key 2022: Over 18 lakh students from India and abroad who appeared for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate (UG) in July 2022 are anxiously waiting for the National Testing Agency (NTA) to release the Answer Key of the important Medical Entrance Exam.
The NTA however is tight lipped about the exact date and time to release the NEET Answer Key, though wild speculations are viral citing unnamed NTA officials.
The NTA had conducted NEET UG on Sunday July 17, 2022, and going by the previous years’ record the Answer Keys should have been released by now.
For, NEET UG was held on September 12 in 2021 and the answer key was released on October 14, 2021 - about a month after the entrance test.
On the other hand, NEET UG was held on September 13 in 2020 and the answer key was released on September 27, 2020 i.e. within 15 days.
Students are also anxious and under huge stress as unless the NEET 2022 Result declaration will also be put on hold unless the answer keys are published.
Consequently, NEET UG Counselling conducted for First Year Admission in different Medical Courses, including MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BHMS, BAMS and others, will also be delayed.
“Post HSC exam period is full of anxiety. First we appear for board exams after stressful academic year simultaneously preparing for the entrance exams. Then starts the log wait for result”, Sana Shaikh, a student said while talking to ummid.com.
“The worst is the role of media which starts speculating about the result date declaration soon after the exams are over without any official confirmation”, she added.
Teachers too shared the similar concerns.
“The delay in the publication of NEET answer key and result without any doubt put students under stress”, Vaibhav, who prepares students for the medical and engineering entrances exams, JEE Main and JEE Advanced, told ummid.com.
“Such delays also disturb the academic schedule, putting teachers and students under unnecessary burden to complete the first year syllabus and prepare them for the university exams”, he added.
Meanwhile, the NTA has not officially confirmed any date and time to release NEET Answer Key and result, though some media reports citing unnamed officials said it could be released on or before Sunday August 21, 2022.
Candidates should note that once released, the NEET UG Answer Key 2022 will be available for download on the official website neet.nta.nic.in. Students can follow the steps given here to download and check NEET Answer Key along with Candidates’ Response Sheet (OMR Sheet) and NEET Question Paper.
