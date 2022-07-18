NEET (UG) 2022 Answer Key - Direct Link to Download

NEET UG 2022 Answer Key Date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG Answer Key on the official website neet.nta.nic.in very soon.
The NTA had conducted NEET UG on Sunday July 17, 2022.
The NTA has not yet confirmed the exact date and time to release the NEET Answer Key. As per its past record however the NTA releases the Answer Key within 2-3 weeks after the exam.
In 2021, NEET UG was held on September 12 and the answer key was released on October 14, 2021. But in 2020, NEET UG was held on September 13 and the answer key was released on September 27, 2020 i.e. within 15 days after the exam.
Along with the answer keys, NTA will also release candidates response sheet (OMR Sheet) and NEET question paper.
The National Testing Agency conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) at different Centres located in 546 cities throughout the country and 14 Cities outside India on Sunday July 17 2022 from 02:00 P.M. to 05:20 PM.
More than 18 lakh students had appeared for the important medical entrance exam.
1. Click here to go to the official website: ntaneet.nic.in.
2. Click on "Public Notice: NATIONAL ELIGIBILITY CUM ENTRANCE TEST (UG)-2022 ANSWER KEY".
3. Click on the given link to download the answer key in PDF.
4. Click on the given link to challenge answer key.
Students should note that the NTA will first release Provisional Answer Keys. The students will then be asked to raise objections, if any, on the published answer keys. The answer keys challenged by the students will be assessed by expert committee and the final answer key will be published.
NEET result, score, merit list and rank of the candidates will be prepared based on the NEET UG final answer key released by the NTA in PDF.
NEET is held for admission to MBBS, BDS Courses in Indian Medical and Dental Colleges run with the approval of Medical Council of India, Dental Council of India under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India except for the institutions established through an Act of Parliament i.e. AIIMS and JIPMER Puducherry.
