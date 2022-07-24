ISC 12th Result 2022 announced, Mubashira Shamim among toppers

ISC Class 12th Result 2022 Live Updates: As many as 154 students have figured in ISC 12th Merit List 2022 released today among them is Mubashira Shamim.
Mubashira Shamim topped Delhi Region scoring 99.25% marks in ISC Class 12th exam 2022.
Of the total 154 who made to the ISC Merit List 2022, 18 secured the first rank with 99.75% marks.
A total of 57 students secured the 2nd Rank scoring 99.50% marks among them are: Mohammad Kaif Khan and Aditya Sahani, Ojasava Saigal and and Avika Singh - all from Lucknow.
1. Anandita Misra obtained 99.75% marks
2. Upasana Nandi got 99:75%
3. Harini Rammohan secured 99.75%
1. Anandita Misra obtained 99.75% marks
2. Upasana Nandi got 99:75%
3. Harini Rammohan secured 99.75%
Others who came 1st in ISC 12th 2022 exams are Faheem Ahmed, Akash Srivastava, Aditya Vishnu Jhiwania and Simran Singh.
05:15 PM: The Council regitsred an overall pass percentage of 99.38 in ISC 12th exam held in 2022.
Pass percentage of girl students is 99.52 whereas that of boys is 99.26.
Southern Region has the best pass percentage with 98.81 per cent followed by Western Region (99.58 per cent).
05:00 PM: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has declared on its official website cisce.org and results.cisce.org the result of the Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class XIIth (Class 12) 2022 exam today i.e. Sunday July 24, 2022.
According to the notification released by the Council, ISC 12th result 2022 will be announced today by 05:00 PM.
"ISC 2022 Examination Results will be declared on Sunday, 24th July 2022 at 05:00 pm", the Council said in a single line message posted on its official website.
1. Click here to go to ISC Class 12 Result Page: cisce.org.
2. Select Course.
3. Enter UID and Index Number.
4. Enter the Captcha code as you see.
5. Click on 'Show Result' button.
6. Take a print out of the scorecard for future reference.
1. Click here to go to ISC Class 12 Result Page: cisce.org.
2. Select Course.
3. Enter UID and Index Number.
4. Enter the Captcha code as you see.
5. Click on 'Show Result' button.
6. Take a print out of the scorecard for future reference.
The ISC 2022 results will also be available via SMS.
To receive the ISC Class XII (Class 12th) 2022 exam results by SMS, the candidate will require to type ISC followed by their seven digit unique ID code and send message to 09248082883.
About a lakh students from India and abroad appeared in the ISC 12th exam 2022 held from April 25 to May 23.
ISC 12th exam 2021 was cancelled due to Covid-19 and result was prepared based on internal assessment.
The overall Pass Percentage of ISC12th 2020 exam was 96.08 - a marginal improvement as compared to 2019 when the pass percentage was 96.52. The Council did not publish Merit List and Toppers name in 2020 because of the Covid-19.
Overall Pass Percentage of ISC 2018 exam was 96.21%. Saman Waheed of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh was among 07 All India Toppers of the Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class XII (Class 12th ) 2018 exams.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.