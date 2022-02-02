KEA UG NEET 2021 Mock Allotment - Direct Link

KEA UG NEET 2021 Mock Allotment Result: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is releasing on its website kea.kar.nic.in the KEA NEET UG 2021 Mock Allotment Result for the students who have registered for admission in first year MBBS, BDS and AYUSH courses on Thursday February 03, 2022.
As per the First Round Schedule of Karnataka Medical, Dental and AYUSH Counselling, Mock Allotment result was scheduled to be published yesterday i.e. Tuesday February 01, 2022. This was when the last date for Option Entry was January 29, 2022.
Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) in a notification dated January 31, 2022 extended till February 02, 2022 the last date of Option Entry.
The KEA in the meantime also revised the counselling schedule and changed the date of mock and final allotment results date.
As per the new schedule, the KEA will publish the NEET UG Mock Allotment result on February 03, 2022 by 05:00 pm.
Candidates should note that the Mock Allotment result will be based on options and choices made by the candidates.
1. Click here to go to the official website: kea.kar.nic.in.
2. Click on "UG NEET 2021 Mock Allotment Result".
3. Enter CET No and Click on Submit button.
Candidates should also note that Mock allotment is published only to make candidates familiar with the counselling process. The Final Allotment according to the counselling schedule will be published on February 05, 2022.
Candidates should also note that they will be able to change, modify and edit their options after the publication of Mock Allotment. The last date to do so was up to 09:00 am on February 05, 2022.
KEA started on December 14, 2021 receiving online application from the students seeking admission in first year undergraduate medical courses including MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BHMS and BAMS run by government aided, semi-aided and recognised colleges and institutions.
The last date of registration was initially fixed as December 17. It was however first extended till December 22, and later till December 27, 2021.
KEA conducts combined medical counselling for admission in undergraduate medical courses after NEET result and NEET rank, merit list and score are published. Along with NEET, medical admission in Karnataka is also done based on the rank and score of candidates in Karnataka CET. KCET 2021 rank and score of the candiates was published by KEA on September 20, 2021.
Candidates in the meantime are advised to regularly visit the official website kea.kar.nic.in for all the latest updates.
