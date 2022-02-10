Maharashtra BAMS, BUMS, BHMS 2021 Selection List - Direct Link

Maharashtra CET Cell NEET UG AYUSH 2021 Admission: Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell (CET) is set to publish today i.e. Thursday February 10, 2022 on its official website cetcell.mahacet.org NEET UG 2021 CAP Round 1 Selection List of the candidates who have registered for Admission in First Year AYUSH courses BAMS, BUMS and BHMS under Health Science including BPTh, BOTh, BASLP, B (P&O) and B.Sc. (Nursing).
1. Click here to go to the official website: mahacet.org.
2. Click on the link marked as "NEET UG - 2021 Selection list CAP Round 1 (BAMS / BHMS / BUMS / BPTH / BOTH / BASLP / B(P&O) and B.Sc. (Nursing) Courses) dated 10/02/2022" in Notification area.
3. The list should open in PDF.
4. Check your name and details of the alloted college.
Candidates should note that Round 1 Selection list will be published today after 05:00 pm, according to the AYUSH Round 1 schedule.
Physical joining and filling of status retention form to the selected college as per allotment of 1st CAP Round should be done from February 11 to 16, 2022.
Common Entrance Test Cell (CET) Maharashtra started from February 05, 2021 through its official website cetcell.mahacet.org NEET UG 2021 Choice Filling (Online Prefernce Form Filling) for Admission in First Year AYUSH courses. The last date of choice and preference filling has been fixed as Feb 8, 2022.
The CET Cell had published the Seat Matrix on the website in PDF Friday Feb 4, 2022.
Candidates who do not get admission in the first round or are unhappy with the allotted seats can participate in Second Round of counselling.
"The Schedule for 2nd Round and Subsequent Round(s), will be declared in due course", the CET Cell said.
Maharashtra CET Cell had earlier completed the first round of MBBS and BDS Counselling based on NEET 2021 rank and score. The state CET Cell had released on January 31, 2022, the 1st Selection List for MBBS and BDS Counselling.
Maharashtra CET Cell had started from December 30, 2021 Online Registration for NEET 2021 Counselling conducted for admission in for undergraduate courses including MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, BUMS, BPTh, BOTh, BASLP, BP&O, B.Sc (Nursing).
The CET Cell had released a common merit list of all the above courses on January 19, 2022.
