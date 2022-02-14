West Bengal NEET UG Allotment 2021 - Direct Link

West Bengal UG Medical / Dental / Ayush Counselling: Department of Health and Family Welfare in co-ordination with Directorate of Medical Education (DME) West Bengal is set to publish WB NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment result on its official website wbmcc.nic.in today i.e. Monday February 14, 2022.
Candidates should note that DME WB Round 1 allotment result for admission in MBBS, BDS, and AYUSH courses - including BUMS, BHMS, BAMS and others, in West Bengal colleges, will be published today after 04:00 pm.
"The PDF format of Round 1 result of WB UG Medical, Dental and Ayush Counselling 2021 will be published on Feb 14", West Bengal Department of Health and Family Welfare said in its latest admission notification.
DME West Bengal had on Friday Feb 11 published updated list of registered candidates on its official website. This was done after the Directorate revised the seat matrix by adjusting seats of EWS, OBCA and OBCB in state quota seats, and allowing new candidates to register and submit choices online.
1. Click here to go to the official website: wbmcc.nic.in.
2. Click on "Allotment Result" under Online Services section of the Home Page.
3. Enter Roll Number, Date of Birth and click on submit button.
4. The seat allotment result should be displayed in PDF.
5. Check your name and allotted college name and proceed for seat confirmation.
West Bengal NEET UG First Round was originally scheduled to be released on February 08, 2022. It was however first rescheduled to February 09 and now to February 14, 2022, as per the latest admission notification.
Candidates allotted seat should note that physical reporting to the respective colleges along with fee and original documents and bond for admission is fixed as Feb 15 to 17, 2022 till 04:00 pm
Direcotorate of Medical Education (DME) West Bengal has reserved Feb 15 and 16 for the NRI candidates to verify their documents.
Registered candidates who do not get admission in first round and are not satisfied with the allotted seats can participate in second round of medical, dental and AYUSH counselling.
"Schedule for Round 2 of West Bengal NEET UG Counselling will be released on the official website soon" DME West Bengal said.
The candidates who have qualified NEET UG 2021 conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) are eligible to participate in the counseling in West Bengal Under Graduate Medical, Dental and Ayush State Quota and Private college Management Quota seats, NRI quota seats and pvt. college central Quota (AYUSH) seats.
