Malaysia registers over 22K new Covid cases, 31 more deaths

Kuala Lumpur: Malaysia recorded 22,133 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the total tally to 3,083,683, according to the health ministry.
Among the newly reported cases, 80 are imported and 22,053 are local transmissions, the data released on the ministry's website, showed.
As many as 31 deaths were reported from the pandemic, bringing the death toll to 32,180.
The ministry reported 7,584 new recoveries, bringing the total number of people discharged to 2,868,538 in the country.
Currently, there are 182,965 active cases in the Southeast Asian country, with 194 of them in intensive care and 120 of them in need of assisted breathing.
The country reported that 154,776 vaccine doses were administered on Tuesday and 80.7 per cent of the population have received their first dose, 78.8 per cent received their second and 41.3 per cent their booster.
The number of those who received their booster dose was 29,769,192, or 58.0 per cent of the population.
The global coronavirus caseload has topped 415.1 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.83 million and vaccinations to over 10.25 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.
In its latest update on Wednesday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 415,114,723 and 5,836,364, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 10,257,109,696.
The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 78,036,352 and 925,438, according to the CSSE.
The second worst hit country in terms of cases is India (42,692,943 infections and 509,358 deaths), followed by Brazil (27,677,468 infections and 640,076 deaths).
The other countries with over 5 million cases are France (21,886,335), the UK (18,521,452), Russia (14,267,875), Turkey (13,079,683), Germany (12,692,053), Italy (12,205,474), Spain (10,707,286), Argentina (8,766,174), Iran (6,860,255), Colombia (6,026,988), the Netherlands (5,931,934), Poland (5,408,754) and Mexico (5,300,537), the CSSE figures showed.
The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Russia (334,785), Mexico (312,965), Peru (208,466), the UK (160,400), Italy (151,684), Indonesia (145,176), Colombia (137,439), France (136,187), Iran (134,053), Argentina (124,585), Germany (120,277), Ukraine (110,105) and Poland (108,515).
