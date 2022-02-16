New Zealand registers over 1.1K new Covid-19 community cases

Wellington: New Zealand recorded 1,160 new community cases of Covid on Wednesday, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.
Among the new community infections, 861 are in the largest city of Auckland, 73 in nearby Waikato, 32 in the Capital and Coast region, and 24 in Northland, according to the ministry.
In addition, 43 new cases were detected at the New Zealand border, said the ministry.
There are 56 patients being treated in New Zealand hospitals currently with no one held in intensive care units.
New Zealand has reported a total of 23,127 confirmed cases of Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic in the country.
About 95 per cent of the eligible population have been vaccinated with at least two doses in the country.
New Zealand is currently at the highest Red settings under its Covid Protection Framework. At Red settings, face masks become mandatory in many indoor environments and gatherings are limited to 100 people.
The global coronavirus caseload has topped 415.1 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.83 million and vaccinations to over 10.25 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.
In its latest update on Wednesday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 415,114,723 and 5,836,364, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 10,257,109,696.
The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 78,036,352 and 925,438, according to the CSSE.
The second worst hit country in terms of cases is India (42,692,943 infections and 509,358 deaths), followed by Brazil (27,677,468 infections and 640,076 deaths).
The other countries with over 5 million cases are France (21,886,335), the UK (18,521,452), Russia (14,267,875), Turkey (13,079,683), Germany (12,692,053), Italy (12,205,474), Spain (10,707,286), Argentina (8,766,174), Iran (6,860,255), Colombia (6,026,988), the Netherlands (5,931,934), Poland (5,408,754) and Mexico (5,300,537), the CSSE figures showed.
The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Russia (334,785), Mexico (312,965), Peru (208,466), the UK (160,400), Italy (151,684), Indonesia (145,176), Colombia (137,439), France (136,187), Iran (134,053), Argentina (124,585), Germany (120,277), Ukraine (110,105) and Poland (108,515).
