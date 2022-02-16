Record high of 90,443 new Covid cases in South Korea Wednesday

Seoul: South Korea's daily number of Covid cases hit a record high amid the spread of the Omicron variant of the virus, the health authorities said Wednesday.
According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA), the country reported 90,443 confirmed cases of in the past 24 hours, raising the total tally to 1,552,851.
The daily caseload was up from 57,175 in the previous day, topping 90,000 for the first time in the country, Xinhua news agency reported.
The recent resurgence was driven by infections in the Seoul metropolitan area amid the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, which became a dominant strain here.
Of the new cases, 18,834 were Seoul residents. The number of newly infected people living in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 27,954 and 5,817, respectively.
The virus also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 37,676, or 41.7 per cent of the total local transmissions.
Among the new cases, 162 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 27,659.
The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 313, down one from the previous day.
At least 39 more deaths were confirmed from the pandemic, bringing the death toll to 7,202. The total fatality rate was 0.46 per cent.
The country has administered Covid vaccines to 44,757,215 people, or 87.2 per cent of the total population, and the number of fully vaccinated people stands at 44,249,882, or 86.2 per cent.
The number of those who received their booster dose was 29,769,192, or 58.0 per cent of the population.
The global coronavirus caseload has topped 415.1 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.83 million and vaccinations to over 10.25 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.
In its latest update on Wednesday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 415,114,723 and 5,836,364, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 10,257,109,696.
The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 78,036,352 and 925,438, according to the CSSE.
The second worst hit country in terms of cases is India (42,692,943 infections and 509,358 deaths), followed by Brazil (27,677,468 infections and 640,076 deaths).
The other countries with over 5 million cases are France (21,886,335), the UK (18,521,452), Russia (14,267,875), Turkey (13,079,683), Germany (12,692,053), Italy (12,205,474), Spain (10,707,286), Argentina (8,766,174), Iran (6,860,255), Colombia (6,026,988), the Netherlands (5,931,934), Poland (5,408,754) and Mexico (5,300,537), the CSSE figures showed.
The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Russia (334,785), Mexico (312,965), Peru (208,466), the UK (160,400), Italy (151,684), Indonesia (145,176), Colombia (137,439), France (136,187), Iran (134,053), Argentina (124,585), Germany (120,277), Ukraine (110,105) and Poland (108,515).
