Maharashtra NEET UG Admission 2021: Last date to apply extended

Maharashtra NEET UG MBBS, BDS Counselling 2021: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET) Cell has extended the last date of application and online registration for NEET UG 2021 Counselling conducted for Admission in Health Science Courses MBBS / BDS / BAMS / BHMS / BUMS / BPTh / BOTh / BASLP / BP&O /B.Sc (Nursing).
Online registration for Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2021 was started on December 30 and the last date of registration was fiaxed as January 05, 2022.
The CET Cell in a notification released today said the last date of application has been extended till January 10, 2022.
"The last date to fill Online Registration, Payment of Registration Fees through Online Payment Gateway was 05/01/2022. The schedule of Online Registration is extended upto 10/01/2022", the CET Cell said.
Accordingly, the last date to release the merit list, selection list and other counselling schedules have also been revised.
Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET) Cell had started through its official website mahacet.org from December 30, 2021 Online Registration for NEET UG 2021 Counselling conducted for Admission in Health Science Courses MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, BUMS, BPTh, BOTh, BASLP, BP&O, B.Sc (Nursing).
Along with the counselling schedule, the CET Cell had published the admission notification and detailed Information Brochure guiding the participating candidates about the online counselling for admission in undergraduate medical courses.
Candidates are advised to read carefully the Information Brochure of Maharashtra CET Cell Medical and Dental admission counselling published on the official website before proceeding for the registration.
Release of Notification and Information Brochure: December 28, 2021
Online Registration Start Date: December 30, 2021
Last date of registration / application: January 10, 2022 (Originally fixed as January 05)
Uploading of coloured scanned copy of original requisite documents on portal as per the list: December 30 to January 11, 2022 till 11:59 pm
Publication of Provisional Merit List of registered candidates for MBBS/ BDS/ BAMS/ BHMS/ BUMS/ BPTh/ BOTh/ BASLP/ B(P&O)/ B.Sc (Nursing): January 13, 2022
Maharashtra CET Cell conducts MBBS, BDS, BUMS and counselling for other medical and dental course after the declaration of NEET result.
Candidates should note that Merit List is prepared on the basis of the NEET rank, score and marks. The Selection and Seat Allotment List are released later based on the rank of students in the Merit List.
