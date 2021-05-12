Eid al Fitr 2021 Date (Live Update): Markazi Ruyate Hilal Committee Pakistan meeting is still underway in Islamabad even as Zonal Moon Committees in Karachi, Quetta, Balochistan and Sukkur said there is no report of moon today and hence Eid will be celebrated on Friday May 14, 2021.
Markazi Ruyate Hilal Committee Pakistan is expected to make an official announcement any moment. The delay is reportedly because of some reports of moon sighting in Peshawar.
On the other hand, India and Bangladesh have already declared Friday May 14 as the first day of Eid al Fitr.
08:40 pm (Indian Standard Time): Markazi Ruyate Hilal Committee Pakistan started its meeting in Islamabad after Salate Maghrib today and it is still underway. The meeting is presided over by its Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad. The meetings of Zonal Committees are also underway in other parts of Pakistan.
Markazi Ruyate Hilal Committee Pakistan Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer said there is no report of moon sighting from any parts of Pakistan so far.
Talking to the media, Maulana A Khabeer Azad however said the final decision will be taken soon.
India and Bangladesh have already declared that Eid al Fitr will be celebrated on Friday May 14, 2021.
08:20 pm (Indian Standard Time): There is no report of moon sighting from Malegaon, Mumbai in Maharashtra, Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, East Champaran in Bihar, Darul Qaza Viayawada (Andhra Pradesh), Ruyate Hilal Committee Hyderabad (Telangana), Hilal Commitee Vadodara (Gujarat) and other parts of India.
"The first day of Eid al Fitr therefore will be Friday May 14, 2021", Jamiat Ulema units of Malegaon, Dhule, Mumbai, East Champaran Bihar and Markazi Chand Committee Farangi Mahal Lucknow Uttar Pradesh said in separate statements.
An announcment by the Markazi Hilal Committee New Delhi is still awaited. Bangladesh has already announced Friday as the Eid day.
Meanwhile, Markazi Ruyate Hilal Committee in Pakistan will decide soon the first day of Eid.
07:40 pm (Indian Standard Time): There is no report of moon sighting from any place of Bangladesh. Hence, Thursday will be 30th Ramadan and Eid al Fitr will be celebrated in Bangladesh on Friday May 14, 2021, National Moon Sighting Committee Bangladesh announced after a meeting of the Islamic Foundation at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in Dhaka Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Moon and Hilal committees in India and Pakistan have started their meeting. An announcement from these countries is also expected soon.
06:00 am (Indian Standard Time): The Moon Sighting and Hilal Committees in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh will meet today after Salat al Magrhib to confirm the sighting of the New Moon of the month of Shawwal 1442H.
If the moon is sighted today then Eid in these countries will be celebrated on Thursday May 13 i.e. with Muslims in Saudi Arabia and other parts of the world.
If the new moon is not sighted today, tomorrow i.e. Thursday May 13 will be 30th day of Ramadan and Eid will be celebrated in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh on Friday May 14, 2021. This is as per the Sunnah of the Prophet Mohammad (peace be upon him).
09:30 am (Indian Standard Time): The Moon (Hilal) Sighting Committees and religious authorities in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh have issued appeals to Muslims in their respective countries to sight the crescent, Eid Moon or Eid Chand, Wednesday May 12, 2021 corresponding to 29th Ramadan 1442H.
The Central Moon Sighting Committees, also known as Markazi Ruet-e-Hilal Committees, have also made special arrangements to sight the new moon and decide the first day of Eid al Fitr 2021 in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and other South Asian countries.
The moon sighting committees in the India, Pakistan and Bangladesh will hold special meeting today after Salate Maghrib and analyse, if any, reports of moon sighting.
Appeals to sight moon have also been issued by Hilal Committees in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Patna, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Chennai, Islamabad, Karachi, KP, Lahore, Dhaka, and other cities in the three countries.
The official announcement by Religious Affairs Ministry Dhaka and Central Moon Sighting Committee New Delhi and Karachi is expected soon after Salate Maghrib Saturday evening.
Why sighting of moon is important?
A new month in the Islamic Calendar begins with sighting of the crescent – the new moon, on the 29th day of an on-going month. If the moon is sighted on 29th, the new month begins the next day. Otherwise, the next day is counted as the 30th and last day of the on-going month and the next day is the first day of the new month.
This process is followed as per the tradition of Prophet Mohammad (peace be upon him). The beginning and end of the holy month of Ramadan has traditionally been based on “hilal” sightings, which is the traditional method mentioned in the Quran and followed by the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).
Muslims in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Morocco, Egypt, Iraq, Syria, Palestine, Yemen, Sudan, Tunisia, Oman and other GCC nations will celebrate Eid al Fitr on Thursday May 13, 2021.
In Turkey, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Australia, United States, France, Canada, UK and New Zealand too Thursday May 13 marks the first day of Eid al Fitr 2021.
In a rarest of rare case Muslims in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh could celebrate Eid al Fitr with fellow Muslims in the Gulf and other parts of the world if the new moon is sighted today i.e. Wednesday May 12. Normally there is a delay of at least one day between the two regions.
Eid al Fitr marks the end of Ramadan - the month of fasting in which Muslims across the world refrained from eating and drinking during day time. Special prayers, including Traweeh prayers, were offered all across the Muslim world at home because of lockdown. A huge amount of money and food were also donated in the Holy month of Ramadan to help the poor and needy.
Like the previous year, Eid al Fitr this year too will be celebrated amidst the restrictions clamped to contain the spread of Coronavirus. Due to the restrictions, Muslims have been asked to offer Eid prayers following the strict guidelines of Coronavirus.
In India especially which is struggling with the second wave of the Pandemic, the health situation is grim and hence a number of states have announced lockdown. It has therefore been urged that Muslims should offer Eid prayer at home and following Covid protocols.
Video, text messages and articles explaining how to offer Eid prayers at home are widely circulated among the Muslims.
