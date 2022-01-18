Rajasthan NEET UG Admission 2021: Merit List, Choice Filling dates out

Rajasthan NEET UG MBBS, BDS Counselling 2021: Office of the Chairman NEET UG Medical & Dental Admission and Counseling Board 2021 in coordination with Government Dental College (RUHS College of Dental Sciences) Monday released the full counselling schedule of Medical (MBBS) and Dental (BDS) NEET UG Admission 2021 on its official website rajugmedical2021.com.
Accordingly, the board will publish Provisional Merit list (State, PwD, Defence/PM, OBC-NCL, MBC-NCL, EWS, SC, ST, STA, NRI) and Seat Matrix on Wednesday January 26, 2022.
Candidates whose names will appear in the Merit List will be allowed to use Choice Filling option from January 26 to 28, 2022.
Candidates should note auto-locking of the choices and options filled will be done at 11:55 pm on January 29, 2022.
The board will publish on February 1, 2022 the First Round Allotment Information based on the choices and options entered by the candidates.
Candidates will be able to print allotment letter on-line through website from February 3 to 7, 2022. Reporting cum joining date is also the same.
Candidates should note that Rajasthan conducts MBBS and BDS First Round Counselling in online mode. Second Round of counselling is done offline.
Rajasthan medical counselling board has in the meanwhile also allowed the candidates who could not register and submit online application to do so from January 18 to 21, 2022.
NEET UG Medical and Dental Admission/Counseling Board 2021 in coordination with the Principal Govt Dental College Jaipur had started from Monday December 20, 2021 Online Registration for NEET UG Counselling through its official website rajugmedical2021.com.
The Board had published the NEET UG Provisional List 2021 of PWD, Defence/PM and NRI candidates for document verification on December 30, 2021. As per the schedule released Monday, list for document verification for newly registered candidates will be published on January 22, 2022.
