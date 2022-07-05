SSC CGL Tier 1 2021 Result Declared - Check Now

SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2021: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared on its official website ssc.nic.in SSC CGL Tier I 2022 result and Merit List on Monday July 04, 2022.
The Staff Selection Commission conducted the Combined Graduate Level (Tier I) 2021 Examination from April 11 to 21, 2022 in Computer Based Mode at different centres all over India.
1. Click here to go to the official website: ssc.nic.in.
2. Click on the “Result” link in top menu of the home page
3. Click on the link "Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I) 2021 – Candidates provisionally shortlisted in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II and Tier-III Examination for the post of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer (List-1)" in PDF.
Along with SSC CGL Tier 1 result, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has also published the cut-off marks and the number of candidates short-listed for the Tier-II and Tier-III Examination.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Monday published the result of 10,950 candidates.
"Result of 88 candidates has been kept withheld in compliance of various court orders", the SSC said.
As the Tier-I Computer Based Examination was conducted in multiple shifts, marks
scored by the candidates have been normalized as per the formula published by the Commission on its website on 07-02-2019. Such normalized marks have been used to qualify candidates for the next stages of the Examination (i.e. Tier-II and Tier-III), the SSC said.
The Tier-II of Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2021 is scheduled on 8th and 10th,
August, 2022.
On the other hand, CGL Tier-III for all candidates will be held on 21.08.2022 (Sunday) subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time in view of handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.
