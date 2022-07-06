FYJC 2022: Part 2 Form for 11th Admission Put on Hold

FYJC Part 2 Form: Directorate of Education (Secondary and Higher Secondary) Maharashtra has put on hold FYJC Part 2 Form (option form) filling and further process of 11th admission 2022 till the time CBSE, IGCSE, ICSE and NIOS results are out.
In a notification published on FYJC admission website, Maharashtra Directorate of Education said some 05% admission in junior colleges of Maharashtra are of the students from other boards including CBSE, IGSE, ICSE and NIOS.
“Since the results of Class 10 exams conducted by the CBSE and other boards are still not declared, Part 2 form filling and further process of 11th admission is put on hold”, it said.
“Part 2 form, Option Form, choice filling will start as soon as the CBSE and other boards announce 10th result”, the Directorate of Education said.
Admission in First Year Junior College or Class 11 in Mumbai MMR, Pune, Nashik, Amravati and Nagpur is done in online mode. It starts with filling of Part 1 Form. FYJC Part 1 Form contains the basic details like name, school details, address, contact information etc.
Part 2 form deals with option, choice and preference of the colleges where a student wishes to take admission.
Directorate of Education (Secondary and Higher Secondary) Maharashtra started through its official website 11thadmission.org.in from May 30, 2022 Part 1 Form Filling and Online Registration of the students who wish to take admission in First Year Junior College (FYJC) Class 11 for the adcademic year 2022-23.
Part 1 Form filling is still open, and students who have cleared Maharashtra SSC Exam 2022, and also those from CBSE, GBSE, ICSE and NIOS who are waiting for their result can fill the Part 1 form so as to participate in FYJC Online Admission Process 2022.
Students should note that there is no deadline or last date to fill Part 1 form. But, filling of Part 2 will be as per FYJC Admission Schedule 2022 released on the admission website.
