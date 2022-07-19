JEE Main Admit Card July 2022 - Direct Link to Download

JEE Main July 2022 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is most likely to release today on the JEE Main official website jeemain.nta.nic.in the Admit Card or Hall Ticket of the students who will appear for the Session 2 of the important exams to be held from July 21 to 30, 2022.
The NTA has decided to conduct JEE Main 2022 exam in TWO sessions this year - first in June and the other in July. In 2021, the exam was held in 04 sessions.
The first session of JEE Main was hled from June 20 to 29, 2022, and the result was declared on July 11, 2022. The 2nd session of JEE Main will be held from July 21 to 30, 2022.
1. Click here to go to the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in.
2. Click on download JEE Main Admit Card on the bottom of the home page.
3. Log in using Application ID and password.
4. Click on the appropriate link to download the Admit Card/Hall Ticket.
5. Take a printout and also keep saved in your smartphone and computer.
JEE Admit Card besides other details like student's name, address and photograph, also mentions the name and address of JEE Main Exam centre. Hence the students should properly check all the details. In case of any error they should immediately contact the National Testing Agency.
The NTA had earlier re-opened JEE Main Session 2 Registration window till July 12, 2022. As the last date of registration is now closed and only two days are left for the exam to begin, candidates can expect their admit card most probably today.
Joint Engineering Entrance JEE Main is conducted for admission in First Year Engineering Courses. Top JEE Main scorer then allowed to appear for JEE Advanced which is held for admission in IIT and other premium institutions.
The NTA is conducting JEE Main this year at 25 exam centres outside India. Last year, JEE Main was held in 12 countries.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.