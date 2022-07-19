Now, 12 Shiv Sena MPs desert Uddhav to join Eknath Shinde

Mumbai/New Delhi: Exactly a month after a rebellion among Shiv Sena MLAs on June 20, 12 party MPs on Tuesday expressed support to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's group, dealing another massive blow to party president Uddhav Thackeray.
After offering allegiance to Shinde, the group of 12 Shiv Sena MPs called on Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and are understood to have submitted a letter with various demands, this afternoon.
One of the MPs, Hemant Godse told mediapersons that they have urged the Speaker to recognise them as a group and allot the Shiv Sena office in Parliament House to them.
They also requested the Speaker to approve the name of MP Bhavana Gawali as the new Chief Whip in Lok Sabha and MP Rahul Shewale as the party leader in place of current Shiv Sena Party leader and MP Vinayak Raut -- who is still with Thackeray.
Among the MPs who are said to be with the Shinde camp include -- Shrikant Eknath Shinde, Rahul Shewale, Bhavana Gawali, Hemant Godse, Sadashiv Lokhande, Hemant Patil, Sanjay Mandlik, Dhairyasheel Mane, Shrirang Barne, Krupal Tumane and Prataprao Jadhav.
The developments came a month after a Shinde-led revolt by around 40 Shiv Sena MLAs plus 10 independents and others on June 21, which brought down the Maha Vikas Aghadi government of Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress headed by then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.
The latest development comes as a huge setback to Thackeray, though party's Chief Spokesperson Sanjay Raut had trashed the upcoming developments in the past two days.
