CBSE 10th Result 2022 declared, Thiruvananthapuram district topper

CBSE 10th Result 2022 : The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has registered a Pass Percentage of 94.40 in Class 10 exams of this year results of which were declared Friday July 22, 2022.
The CBSE in a statement released earlier said, the board will issue the merit certificate to 0-1 per cent of students who have scored the highest marks in the subjects.
However, as per the decision of the board to avoid unhealthy competition amongst the students, no Merit List will be declared. In this regard, the CBSE has not awarded first, second or third division to its students.
The board however said over 63,000 students scored marks above 95 per cent while 2.36 lakh students scored above 90 per cent.
Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala recorded the highest pass percentage at 99.68%. The lowest pass percentage is 82.23% (Guwahati) in CBSE 10th result declared today.
Bengaluru and Chennai came 2nd and 3rd with 98.16 per cent and 97.79 per cent respectively. Delhi East and Delhi West registered a Pass Percentage of 96.29 per cent.
• No Of Students Registered: 21,09,208
• No Of Students Appeared: 20,93,978
• No Of Students Passed: 19,76,668
• Pass Percentage: 94.40 per cent
Girl students outperformed boys by 1.41 per cent, as per the CBSE result data. Over 67,000 students have been placed in compartment.
• Overall boys pass percentage - 93.80 percent
• Overall girls pass percentage - 95.21 percent
Institution-wise, the overall pass percentage of JNV schools is at the top with 98.93 per cent pass. The pass percentage in CTSA and KV are 97.96 per cent and 97.04 per cent.
1. Go to the official website: cbseresults.nic.in.
2. Select Class 10 result link
3. Enter your Roll Number, School No. and Centre No.
4. Click on "Submit" button
The CBSE had earlier said students will need new Security Pin added to DigiLocker in operation since last many years in technical collaboration with NeGD.
Besides the official website cbseresults.nic.in, CBSE Class 10th result can be checked on cbse.nic.in and results.nic.in. Class Xth CBSE students can also check their results via SMS.
Students can use the numbers are 52001 (MTNL), 57766 (BSNL), 5800002 (Aircel), 55456068 (Idea), 54321, 51234 and 5333300 (Tata Teleservices), 54321202 (Airtel), and 9212357123 (National Informatics Centre) to check their result.
CBSE Class 10th Results 2022 can also be accessed through Google search engine www.google.co.in and Microsoft search engine www.bing.com and SMS Organizer App on mobile which can be installed from playstore aka.ms/sms.
In 2020 and 2021, too the CBSE released the 10th result without Merit List and Toppers details.
While declaring the CBSE Class 10th and 12th result 2022, the board also announced the 2023 board exam start date.
"The 2023 Class 10, 12 board exams will start on February 15, 2023", the CBSE said.
