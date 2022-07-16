10th, 12th Board Exam 2022 Results Shortly: CBSE

CBSE Board Exam 2022 Results: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in a notification released Friday said the results of Class 10th and 12th Board Exams 2022 will be announced shortly.
“The results of Board Exam – 2022 will be declared shortly”, the CBSE said in a notification dated July 15, 2022. It however did not confirm the exact date and time of the result declaration.
The CBSE said this in the notification meant to guide students who appeared for the Class 10 and 12 exams in 2022 regarding new Security Pin added to DigiLocker in operation since last many years in technical collaboration with NeGD.
Using DigiLocker, the CBSE provides students their mark sheet and score card in soft form immediately after the board exam results are announced. The students are provided with the facility to open their DigiLocker accounts well in advance.
“In order to further strengthen security and privacy of students’ data, it has been decided to introduce a 6-digit Security Pin based activation for students’ DigiLocker Accounts”, the CBSE said.
Students are required to contact their schools and junior colleges to obtain the Security PIN.
“Student-wise Security PIN file is being given in schools in their DigiLocker accounts from where schools can download and disseminate Security PIN to individual students”, the CBSE said.
The CBSE has also provided step by step guidelines for the schools to download the Security PIN.
Hundreds of thousands of students from India and abroad for the 10th and 12th boards exams 2022 are eagerly waiting to the CBSE to announce their results.
As per the 2022 Date Sheet, the CBSE 10th exams this year were conducted from April 26 to May 24, 2022. On the other hand CBSE 12th exam 2022 was held from April 28 to June 15, 2022.
In 2021, the CBSE had announced Class 10 result on August 03 whereas Class 12 result 2021 was declared on July 30.
