Karnataka CET 2022 Result - Direct Link to Check

Karnataka UGCET Result 2022 Date: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is set to declare Karnataka UGCET 2022 Result on its official websitekea.kar.nic.in soon.
1. Click here to go to official website: kea.kar.nic.in.
2. Click on "Karnataka UGCET 2022 Result".
3. Enter Reg Number.
4. Submit to check your KCET 2022 result, score and rank.
The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET 2022) result is declared at a press conference addressed by Education Minister. Later, it is hosted on the official website for the students to check and download.
KCET 2022 was held on from June 16 to 18, 2022. The Kannada language test was held on June 18, 2022.
The KEA published KCET Provisional Answer Key on June 22, 2022. The authority asked candidates to raise objections if any till June 25, 2022.
The KEA has also asked candidates to edit information in their application or claim Agriculture quota if they wish.
Candidates should also note that KCET 2022 result are based on the Final Answer Key. KEA will release the KCET Final Answer key on the day of declaring KCET result.
Candidates should also note that KEA has not officially confirmed the exact date and time to declare UGCET result. But, since the last date of raising objections to KCET Answer Keys has already lapsed, the KEA can announce result any time.
The KEA will release the final answer key first and then the KCET 2022 reusult. Along with the result, KEA will also release the merit list, rank list, toppers list, cut off and counselling schedule based on which future admission process in various medical and engineering professional courses run by colleges in Karnataka will be conducted.
