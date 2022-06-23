KCET 2022 Answer Key released: How to raise objections

Karnataka CET 2022: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released on its official website kea.kar.nic.in Provisional Answer Key of the Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UG CET 2022) held in June.
1. Click here to go to official website: kea.kar.nic.in.
2. Click on "UG CET 2022 - Provisional Answer Key".
3. To raise objections, click on the link marked as "UGCET- 2022 Provisional key answer objections link"
4. Click on Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics or Biology as per your choice.
5. UG CET 2022 Answer Key in PDF will be downloaded.
Candidates who appeared for KCET 2022 should note that KEA has published UGCET Answer Key subject-wise i.e. separately for Biology, Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.
Candidates who appeared for KCET 2022 should note that in case they find any error in the Provisional Answer Key, they can raise objections till 05:30 pm on June 25, 2022.
"Candidates should note that 05:30 pm on August 8 is the end time to raise objections", the KEA said.
"Candidates should clearly mention subject, version code and question number. Objections should be raised only Online", it added.
KCET 2022 was held on from June 16 to 18, 2022. The Kannada language test was held on June 18, 2022.
Candidates should also note that KCET 2022 result are based on the Final Answer Key. KEA will release the KCET Final Answer key later.
KCET 2022 result will be declared a day or two after the Final Answer Key is published.
