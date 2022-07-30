KCET 2022 Result Live Updates: Karnataka Education Department is set to announce the results of the Common Entrance Test (KCET), also called UGCET, today i.e. Saturday July 30, 2022.
According to the officia release, Karnataka UGCET (KCET 2022) result will be declared today at 11:00 AM.
1. Click here to go to official website: karresults.nic.in.
2. Click on "Karnataka UG CET 2022 Result".
3. Enter Reg Number.
4. Submit to check your KCET 2022 result, score and rank.
The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET 2022) result is declared at a press conference addressed by Education Minister. Later, it is hosted on the official website for the students to check and download.
The KEA had released on June 22, 2022 the Provisional Answer Key of Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET also called as UGCET). The candidates were asked to raise objection till June 25, 2022.
The KEA will release the final answer key first and then the KCET 2022 reusult.
• KCET 2022 was held on from June 16 to 18, 2022. The Kannada language test was held on June 18, 2022.
• As many as 2,10,829 students had appeared the annual entrance exam held for admission to first yeart admission in medical, engineering and other professional courses.
• The CET exams were held in 530 centres across the state following Covid-19 guidelines.
Along with the CET result, KEA will also release the merit list, rank list, toppers list, cut off and counselling schedule based on which future admission process in various medical and engineering professional courses run by colleges in Karnataka will be conducted.
