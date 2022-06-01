RBSE 12th Science Result 2022: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) Ajmer is set to declare the result of Class 12 Science stream results held in 2022 on its official website rajresults.nic.in and other associate websites at 02:00 pm. Live updates:
10:00 am: Along with Science stream result, RBSE will also declare today results of students who appeared for 12th board exams opting Commerce stream. The Rajasthan board has not yet confirmed the date and time to release Arts stream result.
Rajasthan students should note that 12th Science stream result will be declared today at 02:00 pm, according to official confirmation. However, a delay of few minutes here and there is possible.
Once declared today RBSE 12th result will be available for download on the board’s official website rajresults.nic.in and some other websites. The result can also be checked via SMS and result app.
1. Click here to go to the official website: rajresults.nic.in.
2. Click on the link marked as “RBSE 12th Science Result".
3. Enter roll number and password if asked.
4. Click on submit button to check your result
To check RBSE 12th Result 2022 via SMS, students should send RJ12A<space>Roll_Number to 56263 / 5676750.
Students can take the printout of the result available online for reference. They will be provided the printed copy of the result used for future admission process from their respective schools.
Along with 12th result, RBSE will also announce the names and marks of toppers (Science toppers as well as Commerce toppers), list of top 10 students, state and district merit lists.
In 2021, RBSE 12th Science, Arts and Commerce exams were cancelled due to Covid-19 and the result was prepared on the basis of internal assessment. The state had recorded an overall pass percentage of 99.97 in 2021.
In 2020, 12th Science result was declared on July 08 whereas 12th Commerce and Arts results were published on July 13, 2020.
Rajasthan had recorded an overall pass percentage of 91.96 in 2020 board exam of 12th Science stream, and 94.49% in RBSE 12th 2020 board exams of Commerce stream.
In 2019, RBSE 12th Science and Commerce result was declared on May 15. RBSE 12th Science Pass Percentage in 2019 was a whopping 92.88% while in Commerce, 91.46 per cent students cleared the Rajasthan Board Class 12th 2019 exam.
The Rajasthan Board Senior Secondary Examination (RBSE) had declared the RBSE 12th Arts results 2019 on May 22 when the overall pass percentage was 88%.
