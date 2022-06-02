Maharashtra 12th result 2022 next week, 10th by June end: Minister

Maharashtra Board Exam 2022 Result Date: In a major relief for students in Maharashtra, Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad Wednesday said 10th SSC and 12th HSC results of the year 2022 will be announced in the on-going month of June.
“The Maharashtra board will announce the 12th HSC result in the next week”, Gaikwad said while talking to reporters in Shirdi on Wednesday June 01.
“10th SSC result will be declared 10-15 days after the announcement of 12th HSC result”, she added.
The minister’s statement came amid the wild speculations over the date and time of 12th HSC and 10th SSC results in Maharashtra.
The statement has not only provided relief to the students who were disturbed by speculations but has also put an end to fake news and rumours regarding the board exam results being circulated on internet and different social media platforms.
Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) had conducted 12th HSC theory exams this year from March 04 to April 07, 2022. On the other hand, 10th SSC theory exams were held from March 15 to April 04, 2022.
Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education normally declares the 12th result in the last week of May and SSC results in the first week of June. The board exam results since 2020 are however being delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Students should also note that The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declares of all nine Divisional Boards located in Pune, Mumbai, Nashik, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Latur, Nagpu, Amravati and Ratnagiri on the same day.
Once declared, the 10th and 12th results will be available for download on mahresult.nic.in. The results can also be checked via SMS and using result app.
