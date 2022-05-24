Maharashtra SSC Result 2022: Date, Time and Steps to Check

Maharashtra SSC Result 2022: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) normally declares SSC Class 10 result in June first week.
However, there are speculations that the SSC result 2022 might be delayed.
Talks of delay in Maharashtra 10th result started taking rounds in the media after the non-granted teachers and staff started protest and also called for the boycott of answer sheet assessment and evaluation.
These talks cooled down after Education Minister Gaekwad issued stern warning, also assuring that the Maharashtra board exam results 2022 will be declared in time.
However speculations over delay in board exam result once again gathered momentum as FYJC Admission Process got delayed.
According to the initial schedule, FYJC admission process 2022 was scheduled to start from May 17. It however got delayed and started on May 23, 2022 with mock registration.
The Maharashtra Education Department also said that the actual registration for Class 11 FYJC admission will start on May 30 and “last till Maharashtra SSC result is declared”, the actual words used in FYJC Admission 2022 notification.
These words again stirred speculations with many wondering if the board will indeed declare the SSC result in the first week of June. This is because the department gives at least a week’s time to students for registration.
Despite these speculations over the delay, students should keep patience as their result will be declared if not in the first week of June, definitely before June 15.
Students should also note that Maharashtra board issues special notification confirming the exact date and time of result announcement at least a day in advance.
Once declared, Maharashtra 10th result will be available for download on the official website mahresult.nic.in and other websites. The SSC result is also available through SMS.
1. Click here to go to the official website: mahresult.nic.in.
2. Enter Roll Number and your mother’s first name.
3. Click on the view result button.
4. Take a printout for future reference.
Students should also note that traditionally declares 10th and 12th result at 01:00 pm on the announced date. However a delay of few minutes is possible. Simultaneously, slow response of the official website is also a norm. Hence they should not get panicked.
The Maharashtra state board had announced Class 10 result in 2021 on July 16. In 2021, the SSC result was prepared based on internal assessment because of Covid-19 and most of the students were declared passed.
In 2020, the state board declared the result on July 29 when it recorded an overall pass percentage of 95.30 - an improvement by over 18.20 as compared to 2019 when the pass percentage 77.10.
In 2019, SSC result was announced on June 08 whereas in 2020 and 2021 they were delayed because of the Pandemic.
