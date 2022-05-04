Maharashtra HSC Result (2022) on TIME - Latest Update

Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: Contrary to media reports, Maharashtra 12th HSC result 2022 will not be delayed, and the State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education will declare it as per the regular schedule and the deadline it has set, MSBSHSE sources said.
Earlier, multiple media reports claimed that the 12th HSC result in Maharashtra could be delayed because of the strike by unaided and non-granted teachers who had also announce to boycott the evaluation of students' answer sheets.
The education department later issued a stern warning to those boycotting the assessment of students. Following this the evaluation process was streamlined and took pace.
Accordingly, MSBSHSE is now sure of declaring the 12th HSC result in time, board sources said.
In normal days i.e. before 2019 when Covid-19 Pandemic disturbed the academic activities, the 12th board results were declared by May last week. They were however delayed to August in 2021.
This year however MSBSHSE says 12th result of the year 2022 will be declared by the last week of May though a final date and time of result announcement is not yet confirmed.
Students who appeared for the 12th board exam 2022 in Maharashtra should note that MSBSHSE releases official notification confirming the exact date and time to release the board exam result.
1. Go to the official website: mahresult.nic.in.
2. Click on HSC Examination Result 2022
3. Enter your roll number and mother’s name
4. Click on Submit button to check the result
Students should note that to ease the traffic on the official result website the result and scorecard are also available on other websites. Students can also check result through SMS.
Students should note that due to heavy load website response could be slower than expected. In such a case they should note get panicked. Instead, they should wait for a while before trying again.
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is divided in nine Divisional Boards located in Pune, Mumbai, Nashik, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Latur, Nagpu, Amravati and Ratnagiri.
The Maharashtra board declares the 12th result of all the nine divisional boards on the same day and at the same time.
