BJP suspends Nupur Sharma, expels Naveen Kumar Jindal

New Delhi: The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJ) Sunday suspended its spokesperson Nupur Sharma from the primary membership of the party. Simultaneously, the party expelled Naveen Kumar Jindal, the head of its Delhi media cell.
BJP action against the two came after they were found to be involved in making blasphemous comments against Islam and Muslims.
Nupur Shamra was facing flak since last one week for the derogatory and blasphemous statement she made on a local TV channel. The TV channel had removed the derogatory video clip after global outrage.
In a letter to Nupur Sharma, member secretary, BJP Central Disciplinary Committee, Om Pathak said:
"You have expressed views contrary to the Party's position on various matters, which is in clear violation of Rule 10 (a) of constitution of the Bharatiya Janata Party."
"I have been directed to convey to you that pending further inquiry, you are suspended from the party and from your responsibilities/assignments if any, with immediate effect."
In another letter to Jindal, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said:
"The view expressed by you on social media to incite communal disharmony is against the basic thought of the party. You worked against party ideology and policy. Therefore, your primary membership of the party is canceled with immediate effect and you're also suspended from the party."
Following the widespread global anger, especially in the Arab world, against Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal, the BJP earlier today had issued a statement distancing the party from the outrageous statements made by the two.
In the statement issued Sunday the BJP said it “respects all religions”. The anger against BJP and PM Modi however only escalated.
Meanwhile, campaigns to boycott India are also getting momentum in the Middle East ever since some renowned Clerics and Muftis expressed anger over the BJP leaders' blasphemous statements.
Several FIRs have also been filed against Nupur Sharma in Maharashtra and other parts of India.
On Friday, violent clashes erupted in Kanpur when Muslims started protesting against Sharma after Friday prayers on June 3, 2022.
