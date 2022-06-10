Mumbai University UG Admission 2022: Registration starts, last date June 20

MU Admission 2022: Mumbai University has started from Thursday June 09, 2022 receiving online application and registration of students who have passed HSC exam and now wish to enrol in Undergraduate (UG) courses for the year 2022-23.
Students wishing to persuade UG course in Mumbai University should note that Mumbai University Admission Process this year is fully online.
Accordingly, students should submit their application form and pay fees Online only.
Mumbai University had earlier scheduled to start online admission process from June 06,2022. It however started it from today i.e. Thursday June 09, 2022.
This is because the qualifying exam for Mumbai University UG admission is HSC or Class 12th, and the Maharashtra board declared the result of the said exam on June 08.
1. Click here to go to the MU Admission Website: mumoa.digitaluniversity.ac.
2. Click on ‘Register’ button for new registration.
3. Fill all the details and click on Accept.
Students should note that they need to pay admission fees using Debit Card/Credit Card, Net Banking or using other digital mode of payment.
Students should also note that the last date of application for all UG courses has been fixed as June 20, 2022 till 01:00 PM.
Further schedule, including the date of release of Merit List, will be notified later.
For more details, including the list of courses, eligibility criteria, last year's cut off etc. students can refer the admission notification and information brochure.
